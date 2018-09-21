Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Maryland shared photos of an unusual drive-through customer who placed his order while driving a large riding lawnmower.

The Chick-fil-A in Frederick posted photos to Facebook showing an employee helping a drive-through customer named John Kirk who placed his order while driving his lawnmower.

An employee was sent outside to help pass Kirk his order, as the mower kept him out of arm's reach of the window.

"When you're really craving that classic Chick-fil-A sandwich meal!" the Facebook post said, along with a tractor emoji. "Our Drive Thru team is ready to serve you!"