Cabin from 1830s taken for 14-mile drive to museum

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A cabin dating back to the 1830s was taken for a 14-mile journey to its new home on a museum campus in Georgia.

The Cobb Landmarks and Historical Society said the Manning Cabin, which was previously moved in 1990 due to a road widening project, was loaded onto a truck Thursday and driven 14 miles from Powder Springs to the William Root House Museum property.

The cabin previously sat on private property and was moved after being donated the Cobb Landmarks and Historical Society, which runs the museum.

"The cabin will be incorporated into a new interpretive center," the society said in a Facebook post.