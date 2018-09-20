Woman uses plunger to make own bus handle

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- An ingenious passenger on a bus in China was filmed making her own handle by affixing a toilet plunger to the vehicle's ceiling.

The video shows a woman boarding a bus in Huai'an City, Jiangsu Province, and looking for an available handle to hold as the bus starts to move.

The woman discovers all of the handles are in use, so she brandishes a toilet plunger and quickly suctions it to the vehicle's ceiling, making her own handle.

The scene draws the attention of her fellow passengers, who laugh at the unusual scene.