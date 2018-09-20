Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A tow truck driver's attempt to drive a damaged Jeep onto his truck ended in disaster when the vehicle rolled backward, lost a wheel and ended up on its side.

The video, recorded in Oak Harbor, Wash., shows the driver driving the visibly-damaged Jeep up the ramp to his tow truck, but the Jeep quickly rolls backward, loses a wheel and goes over a curb, flopping onto its side.

The driver quickly exits the vehicle and shows he is not injured.

"The Jeep came in a few weeks prior for an insurance claim, it needed a lot of suspension work and the insurance company decided to total it," the filmer wrote.

"The Jeep was in our back lot where the tow truck couldn't fit so the tow truck driver decided to drive it over to his truck, we told him it didn't have any brakes and was unsafe to drive," the man wrote.

"We have no idea what he was thinking trying to drive in up the ramp. It broke the natural gas meter off and a large amount of natural gas leaked out. Fortunately, no one was hurt, the fire department and police came," the filmer said.