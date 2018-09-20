Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A Florida woman doing remodeling at her home said workers made a surprising discovery in her kitchen ceiling -- an envelope filled with Vietnam War-era photos.

Monique Bourassa Fuchs, 65, of Lighthouse Point said workers were redoing her kitchen ceiling when they found the envelope stuck between the ceiling and the attic.

The envelope contained old newspaper clippings, 64 Vietnam War-era military photos and a July 9, 1969, letter from former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover addressed to Robert D. Wells.

"I thought, 'Oh my God, I need to find the owner,'" Fuchs told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "I really would like to find the family. Because these are not my photos."

Fuchs, whose late husband bought the home in 1994, said she spent hours on social media and Google trying to find Wells or his relatives.

The Sun-Sentinel was able to locate Wells with help from the Broward County Property Appraiser's Office and local voter rolls.

Wells, 74, retired from the U.S. Marines as a captain in 1972. He said he had no idea the envelope had even been missing.

"I thought I still had that letter from J. Edgar Hoover," Wells said. "To tell you the truth, I was shocked he wrote me back. I write to him and I'll be darned if he didn't write me back."

Wells, who now lives a county away in Delray Beach, and Fuchs said they are making plans to meet in person to hand off the items.