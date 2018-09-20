Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A shocked traveler on a Texas road captured video of a man driving a severely damaged pickup truck with a missing front wheel.

Justin Seidel said he was leaving a cellphone store with a friend and his mother in the Magnolia area when they spotted the truck traveling with its hood open and a front wheel missing.

The trio decided to follow the vehicle and Seidel captured video of the pickup before it was pulled over minutes later by Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies.

"Sparks were just going everywhere under his truck," Seidel told KTRK-TV.

The Conroe Police Department, which is handling the investigation, said the man was not intoxicated when he was pulled over. Investigators said the vehicle had been damaged when the driver struck a transformer.

Police said the man was not arrested, but the driver could face legal troubles if the owner of the transformer decides to press charges.

A similar situation was caught on video in late August in Crestview, Fla. A video captured by a surprised witness shows a pickup truck driving on a road with its roof partially caved-in and its driver's side door stuck wide open.