Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A rider on a New Jersey Transit train headed to New York captured video of the commuter train traveling with a door wide open.

A video posted to Twitter by @_jaypeg shows the New Jersey Transit train on an overpass en route from Trenton to New York Penn Station with its door wide open, posing a potential safety hazard for passengers.

N.J. Transit officials released a statement to CBS New York.

"While these types of incidents are extremely rare when considering the thousands of door openings/closings on N.J. Transit trains daily, N.J. Transit takes each of these cases extremely seriously," the statement said.

The agency said the train was taken out of service after officials learned about the malfunctioning door.

Similar incidents have been reported on N.J. Transit trains at least four times since May 2017.