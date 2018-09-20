Sept. 20 (UPI) -- An Instagram-ready museum in New York opened its doors Thursday to visitors seeking to examine mind-bending optical illusions.

The Museum of Illusions, a new permanent museum in the city, features dozens of interactive optical illusions designed to both educate and create a spectacle for social media.

The exhibits, which include holograms, puzzles and perspective-based illusions, each feature educational components as visitors are invited to try to figure out how each illusion works.

The owners said they previously had success with similar installations in Europe.