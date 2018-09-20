Historic house gets stuck on Texas highway

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A nearly 160-year-old home being trucked across a Texas city ended up stuck on the highway for a time when it became snared on a street light.

The so-called "Collinwood home," which was built in 1861 and was bought in May by the Haggard family, descendants of the house's original residents, was transported Wednesday from Windhaven Parkway in Plano to its new location at the Haggard Farm.

"Yes, it's emotional to see something like this on the road being moved. It's got to be emotional for anybody whether you're family or not," family member Rutledge Haggard told WFAA-TV.

The house arrived at its new home unscathed, but the trip was not without its hazards -- the house became stuck on the highway for a short time when it became caught on a street light.