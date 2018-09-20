Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Visitors to a Walmart store in Houston captured photos and video of a swarm of bees that took up residence in part of the store's sign.

The bees at the Walmart store on Highway 290 and Eldridge in Harris County were seen swarming around the letter "Y" in a sign reading "Grocery" on the front of the business.

Shopper Veronica Patrick shared photos of the bees covering the sign, which is located right above a door.

A video captured by another visitor to the store shows the swarm appearing to have grown as shoppers dodge the insects.

Walmart did not say what, if any, measures were being taken to get rid of the bees.