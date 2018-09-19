Soggy squirrel hitches ride on jet ski in New Hampshire

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A jet ski rider on a New Hampshire river captured video of a soggy squirrel that climbed aboard his watercraft to hitch a ride.

The video, recorded by a man jet skiing on the Merrimack River, shows the wet squirrel climbing aboard the vessel.

"We have a new captain, apparently," the filmer jokes. "S.S. Squirrel has taken the ship."

Residents have noted an increase in squirrel sightings in the area this year, which experts attributed to an unusually high amount of acorns falling from trees last year leading to a baby boom for the rodents.