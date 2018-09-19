Look what the cat dragged in 🐱 Great result in St Paul's when a resident's cat brought this in during the night! The owner got a bit of a shock but called us straight away! If you are worried about drugs or crime in your area you can report anonymously @CrimestoppersUK pic.twitter.com/l8aEHsf8oa

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Britain said a pet owner contacted authorities when their cat came home toting an unusual trophy -- a bag of drugs.

The Ashley Police Team in Bristol, England, said the cat came home with a bag that contained several smaller bags believed to contain illegal drugs.

A police spokesman told the Independent that an investigation has been opened, but officers' "priority remained the safety of the owner and the pet."

Police shared a photo of the drugs on Twitter.

"Look what the cat dragged in. Great result in St Paul's when a resident's cat brought this in during the night! The owner got a bit of a shock but called us straight away!" Ashley police tweeted.

Avon and Somerset Police commended the cat for taking the drugs off the street.

"Forget police dogs, we should start training up cats," the department joked.