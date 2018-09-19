Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A surprised Florida woman captured video of an unusual video tackling the state's roads -- a jet ski converted for use on dry land.

The video, captured by Beth Porter and posted to Facebook, shows a man riding the converted jet ski Tuesday on a road in the Jacksonville area.

"That goes in water!" a child's voice objects in the video.

Police said the vehicle appears to be street legal.

"They can do that. That is legal as long as it is a road-legal vehicle. It still needs to have the tail light visible," Florida Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Dylan Bryan told WJXT-TV.

The rider of the jet ski, Trey Yarbrough, 23, reached out to the station after the video went viral and confirmed his "89 Honda Elite scooter" bears license plates and a brake light.

"It is a street legal 89 Honda Elite scooter and has an integrated tail light that works," Yarbrough said. The state Department of Transportation "also approved my headlight."