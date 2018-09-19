Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A strange noise coming from under the hood of a Louisiana woman's car turned out to have an adorable cause -- a kitten stuck behind the grill.

Jake DePrato captured video when he investigated the sound coming from the engine area of the car belonging to his girlfriend, Kendall.

DePrato said the kitten apparently climbed under the hood of the vehicle and rode behind the grill when Kendall drove for an hour to meet him.

He said the kitten was freed when the couple, with help from DePrato's parents, took apart the front end of the vehicle.

DePrato said the kitten, which was not injured, was reunited with its family.