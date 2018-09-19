YES, we herd about the cows loose on South Kimball, and yes, we are mooooooving that way. pic.twitter.com/HPKhxtf2tF

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Police in a Texas city responded to a busy road to round up a herd of escaped cattle running loose in morning rush hour traffic.

The Southlake Department of Public Safety said drivers on South Kimball Avenue reported delays during he morning rush Tuesday due to cows blocking their vehicles.

"YES, we herd about the cows loose on South Kimball, and yes, we are mooooooving that way," the department tweeted.

Police later tweeted that the cattle had been rounded up and returned to their owner.

"Our officers located the owners of the cows and they've been reunited and it feels so good," the department tweeted. "Also props for not making a Kimball/Kimbull pun."