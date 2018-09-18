Sept. 18 (UPI) -- An Arizona sheriff's office shared video of a department volunteer rescuing a dog spotted tied to the back of a moving semi truck.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office posted a video to Facebook showing the Patrol Volunteer in Protection coming across a truck headed to the interstate with a dog leashed to the back of the vehicle.

The VIP used his vehicle's lights and siren to signal the truck to stop and inform the driver of the canine's presence.

The driver said the dog had been leashed to the back of the truck and he had forgotten to take the animal off the leash before driving away.

No charges are being sought in the case.