Video from a week back of a mountain lion visiting a Boulder motel. An evident reminder why not to leave your door wide open ... AND ... Also why it is important to keep your dogs on a leash when living/visiting/recreating in lion country. You never know what you may encounter. pic.twitter.com/VpJzllLPII

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado shared video of a mountain lion wandering into a motel through a door that had been left open.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Northeast Region, tweeted surveillance footage from the Foot of the Mountain Motel in Boulder.

The video shows a cougar wandering into the motel's office through an open door before quickly turning around and leaving.

Jason Clay, a CPW spokesman, said the mountain lion was startled by a pair of motel guests and their dog.

"Those people did a good job keeping their animal on a leash and then just going back into their room," Clay told the Boulder Daily Camera.