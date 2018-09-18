Trending Stories

Wandering cat causes power outage in New Orleans
Alligator turns up in Florida man's fenced-in yard
Winning the lottery a literal dream come true for Australian man
Guinness dubs six-legged walking robot the world's largest
Monkey escapes research facility in Louisiana

Hurricane Florence strikes Carolinas

BMW closing Britain plant as experts weigh Brexit proposal
John Legend and Mike Jackson producing 'Jingle Jangle' for Netflix
Justus Sheffield: New York Yankees promote top prospect
Intensive lifestyle changes best for people with BMI above 30, task force says
North Korea's Ri Sol Ju attends concert with South Korea first lady
 
