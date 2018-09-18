John Legend and Mike Jackson producing 'Jingle Jangle' for Netflix

John Legend is slated to executive produce Netflix film "Jingle Jangle" alongside creative partner Mike Jackson. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- John Legend and Mike Jackson have signed on to produce Jingle Jangle, a holiday musical in development at Netflix, the streaming service announced.

Netflix said Legend and Jackson, partners in the Get Lifted Film Co. and executive producers of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, will serve as executive producers on the family film, which was written and will be directed by David E. Talbert.

The film was described as the "story of a toymaker, his granddaughter, and a magical invention."

Talbot's previous holiday fare includes the films El Camino Christmas, First Sunday, Baggage Claim and Almost Christmas.

Ty Stiklorius, a Get Lifted partner and executive producer of La La Land and WGN series Underground alongside Legend and Jackson, will also serve as an executive producer.

Talbert is slated to produce Jingle Jangle alongside Lyn Sisson-Talbert and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.