Sept. 18 (UPI) -- A potentially deadly timber rattlesnake was captured by concerned bystanders in the parking lot of a Texas shopping center.

Robert Seman was one of several people who spotted the snake Monday outside the Dentures and Dental Services clinic at the Target Shopping Center in Beaumont.

Lucien Pipps, who used a machete to get the snake out from underneath a woman's car, captured video as Seman caught the snake by grabbing it behind the head.

"I'm glad I was able to deal with him before he got hurt, that's the only thing I'm happy about," Seman told KBMT-TV. "No one got hurt, snake didn't get hurt, no one got bit he's way out of his element he's not from here."

Gary Saurage, owner of Gator Country, was summoned to the shopping center and took the snake to his sanctuary. He said the rattlesnake likely hitched a ride in the woman's car as he drove to the clinic from Jasper.