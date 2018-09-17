Energy officials in New Orleans said thousands of customers lost power Monday when a cat wandered into a substation and caused a flash. Photo by bogitw/Pixabay

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Utility officials in New Orleans said 7,556 people were without power Monday due to a cat that wandered into a substation.

Entergy New Orleans said 7,556 customers lost power after a cat wandered into the substation about 8:30 a.m. and caused a flash by touching equipment.

The company said protective devices installed at substations make it unusual for a cat to find its way inside.

"When this happens, the animals, unfortunately, do not survive the high-voltage contact," the company tweeted.