Los Angeles pop-up eatery features Flamin' Hot Cheetos

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles chef is opening a pop-up restaurant that will spend three days serving up dishes based around one key ingredient: Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

Chef Roy Choi of Kogi Korean BBQ is the mastermind behind Flamin' Hot Spot, a three-day-only Hollywood pop-up eatery featuring menu items including Flamin' Hot Elotes, Flamin' Hot Chipotle Ranch Wings, XXtra Flamin' Hot Rice Bowl, Hot Cheetos Burrito, Cheetos Sweetos Hot Cakes and Chester Cheetah's Churros.

The restaurant will only be serving from Tuesday through Thursday and the website states reservations are already full, but with some wait list space available.

Choi partnered with AmazonFresh, which delivers the ingredients in each dish for customers seeking to recreate the Cheetos-inspired dishes at home.

"Why play with fire when you can eat it? Am I right?" a message on the eatery's website from "Chester Cheetah" reads. "Every single dish reflects your true love for all that is flamin' and all that is hot."