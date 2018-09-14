Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Residents of a French town said their neighborhoods have become infested with moths, and one man captured video to prove it.

Gaelle Lecompte captured video this week of thousands of boxwood moths swarming a neighborhood in the town of Oyonnax, in the Ain region.

The video shows the moths flying through the air, circling a tree and perching on the window of a home.

Lecompte said he and his partner were shocked when they arrived at the town late at night and were confronted by the swarm of insects.

The filmer blamed the town's street lights for attracting the moths.

"The moths are particularly concentrated in our village -- especially at night because of these streetlights," he said.