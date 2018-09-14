Carpool lane scofflaw tried to trick police with skeleton

This driver NB I5 at I405 in Sno County was dying to not get caught with this passenger, there’s no bones about it! Another HOV violator stopped by WSP 🏍👮‍♂️ #HOVemphasis pic.twitter.com/aW3ygs9oh1

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Washington state shared three photos of creative carpool lane cheats -- including one who used a Halloween skeleton as a passenger.

The Washington State Patrol shared three photos this week showing the faux-passengers that high-occupancy vehicle lane users used in unsuccessful attempts to ward off scrutiny from police.

One of the photos featured a Halloween skeleton dressed in a jacket and a baseball cap.

"This driver NB I5 at I405 in Sno County was dying to not get caught with this passenger, there's no bones about it! Another HOV violator stopped by WSP," Trooper H. Axtman, the Washington State Patrol's District 7 public information officer, tweeted.

Another example tweeted by Trooper Rick Johnson of District 2 shows a pillow dressed in a hoodie and holding a cup of coffee and a tablet.

Axtman also shared a photo of a "creepy" dummy that appears to be composed of a mannequin wearing a surgical mask, a hoodie and a pair of glasses.

HOV lane violations are punished by a $136 fine in Washington state.