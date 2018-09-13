The Strong National Museum of Play announced finalists for 2018 induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame. Photo courtesy of The Strong

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The National Toy Hall of Fame in New York state announced finalists for its 2018 induction class, including Magic 8 Ball, Masters of the Universe and Uno.

The National Toy Hall of Fame, located at The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, announced 12 finalists this week that will be whittled down to three inductees to be announced at a Nov. 8 ceremony.

The 12 finalists are American Girl dolls, chalk, Chutes & Ladders, Magic 8 Ball, Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Masters of the Universe, pinball, sled, tic-tac-toe, Tickle Me Elmo, Tudor Electric Football, and Uno.

"These 12 toys represent different play styles, from outdoor to imaginative, and different eras, from ancient to more modern," said Christopher Bensch, vice president for collections at The Strong. "But they all share an undeniable ability to inspire people of all ages to learn, create, and discover through play."

The museum is switching up its process this year by allowing the public to vote on a "Player's Choice" ballot at toyhalloffame.org from Sept. 12-19. The poll will count as one member of the 23-member National Selection Advisory Committee, which will make the final decision on the inductees.