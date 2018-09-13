Boston police seized a package full of marijuana that was delivered to a building housing several radio stations. Photo courtesy of the Boston Police Department

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Police in Boston said officers responded to a radio station building where employees received a package containing 20 bags of marijuana.

The Boston Police Department said workers at the building in Dorchester, which houses several radio stations owned by Beasley Media Group, contacted police Tuesday when they discovered the package filled with suspected cannabis.

"Officers were able to locate the package which contained twenty bags of a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana," police said in a statement. "The package and its contents were forwarded to the State Lab for analysis."

Police said the package, delivered by UPS, was addressed to a specific person who was not known to station employees.

Recreational marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, but the law only allows for public possession of up to an ounce and sales are only allowed by licensed dispensaries.