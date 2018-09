Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A snorkeler in Ireland rescued a kitten trapped in a lock chamber on the bank of a river.

The Athlone Sub Aqua Club said member Jonathon Canavan was snorkeling this week in the town of Athlone when he spotted a pair of paws sticking out of a lock chamber on the bank of the River Shannon.

The club said Canavan "managed to extract the damp cat from its refuge."

Canavan's rescue of the soggy kitten was caught on video and shared by the club.