Exploding lighter launches cup of noodles at store

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a store in China captured the moment an exploding lighter launched a cup of noodles into the air.

The surveillance footage at the store in Harbin City, Heilongjiang Province, shows the cup of noodles flying into the air and plummeting back down the counter, causing a mess.

The clerk at the store said he had set the cup of noodles down on top of a lighter that apparently exploded due to the hot temperature of his lunch.

No one was injured in the noodle explosion.