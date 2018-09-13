Company unveils Champagne designed for space drinking

In space, no one can hear you scream. But @MelissaBellCNN finds out, they CAN now pop a bottle of #champagne in zero gravity. Bottoms up (and away)! @CNN @CNNi pic.twitter.com/yA7l7M8JKo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A French winery took a zero-gravity flight to test out its latest product -- a Champagne-style beverage designed to be enjoyed in space.

Mumm said the sparkling beverage, dubbed Cordon Stellar, is designed to be enjoyed in zero gravity and the company expects it to make it into orbit within the next five years.

The company took a group of astronauts and journalists for a test flight in the European Space Agency's hollowed-out Airbus A310, commonly known as the "vomit comet" for reasons connected to its zero-gravity simulation using parabolic arcs.

Cordon Stellar's high-tech bottle stores wine in the upper portion of the container and dispenses it as small amounts of foam, which drinkers then use glasses to scoop out of the air and drink.