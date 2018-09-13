Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Security cameras at a California dental practice captured video of a black bear attempting to break through the front door while fleeing police.

Employees at Forest Avenue Dental in Chico arrived for work Monday and discovered large gouge marks and mud on the front door of the office.

Dentist Gary Walker's wife, Cathy, said workers decided to review the surveillance camera footage to see if the marks were caused by a large dog.

The workers instead discovered the marks came from a black bear that attempted to force its way through the door while fleeing from a police car.

Bear sightings were reported around the same time at a nearby Lowe's Home Improvement store. The bear eventually left the area on its own.