Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A cyclist in Australia captured video of a dedicated magpie repeatedly swatting him on the back of his helmet.

The slow-motion footage shows the man riding a bicycle on a road in Mapleton, Queensland.

A magpie flies behind the man and repeatedly attacks the back of his helmet.

"Magpie attacking me as I ride my bicycle. Everything in Australia is trying to kill you," the filmer wrote.