Sept. 12 (UPI) -- An Ohio town is mourning the death of its first female mayor -- a border collie named Lucy Lou.

Bobbi Layne Kayser announced in a Facebook post that Lucy Lou, the dog who served as mayor of Rabbit Hash from 2008 until 2016, died Monday at the age of 12.

Lucy Lou, who retired Nov. 8, 2016, was the third dog mayor of Rabbit Hash, the first female mayor of the town and the first mayor to not die in office.

"She was an astounding canine who brought joy to many more people than just her immediate family. I'm so proud to have known her and shared these short years on earth with her. Run free and easy, sweet girl. Momma loves you," Kayser wrote.

Lucy Lou's primary duties included attending charity events and serving as spokesdog for the local women's shelter. She also appeared on CBS Sunday Morning and shows as far away as Japan.

The canine ran for president in 2016 as a write-in candidate.