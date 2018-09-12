Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania couple taking their wedding photos on a Hawaiian beach ended up soaked by a huge wave and the moment was caught on video.

Jayden Barrientos said he was visiting the China Walls, located east of Honolulu, when he noticed the brides having their wedding photos taken in white gowns on a nearby cliff.

"I thought, 'Okay, that's a bad place to stand; the waves are going to hit them,'" Barrientos told NBC Philadelphia.

Barrientos captured video of the moment the newlyweds, Kirea Lovell and Jenny McCauley of Montgomery County, Pa., were soaked by the huge wave.

"There were like three waves before the big one -- you can see them in the video -- and I was like, 'Oh, this giant wave is going to crash on the rocks right where they're standing," Barrientos said.

McCauley and Lovell said the wave took them completely by surprise.

"I heard him [the photographer] say 'you should be afraid,' and I thought he was kidding, and I just kept laughing," McCauley said.

The brides said the incident was funny, but led to an uncomfortable afternoon.

"We were completely soaking wet, and it was a 45-50 minute drive back to the hotel so we could change our dresses and go to dinner," McCauley said.

Barrientos said the couple were grateful to him for the footage.

"They were very excited," he said. "I mean, it's like the best wedding gift ever."