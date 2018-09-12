Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Missouri couple are asking neighbors to be on the lookout for their unusual escaped pet -- a kangaroo.

The Shutes of Simpson County said they bought the 10-month-old marsupial, named Ricky, at an auction and he was only at their Harrisville home for about an hour before he escaped.

The Shutes said there have been multiple sightings since Ricky's escape on Friday, but he has thus far avoided capture.

The couple said the kangaroo was hand-raised and is comfortable around people, but is not familiar with the area.