Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Virginia kayaker came to the rescue of an osprey by plucking the bird of prey out of a river where it was seen struggling to swim.

The video, recorded earlier this month, shows the filmer and a fellow kayaker come across an osprey struggling to swim in the James River.

The kayaker plucks the bird out of the water and gives it a ride on the front of his boat to the nearest buoy.

"As we paddled away the osprey was shaking water from its wings and seemed relieved to be out of the water and onto the dry buoy. We continued our trip down river knowing we had done all we could for him. I'm certain we saved his life," the filmer wrote.