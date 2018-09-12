Firefighters and conservation officers in Minnesota used the Jaws of Life to rescue a bear with a metal jug stuck on its head. Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Conservation officers and firefighters in Minnesota used the Jaws of Life to remove an old 10-gallon metal cream can from a bear's head.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said Conservation Officer Eric Benjamin responded to a location northwest of Roseau to assist a bear spotted with its head stuck in the old can.

Benjamin and his helpers drilled some air holes so the bear could breathe and attempted to remove the can with some cooking oil, but it was stuck tight.

The Roseau Fire Department was brought in to assist and firefighters were able to use the Jaws of Life to pry the can from the bear's head.

"As soon as the can came off its head, it took a couple of big breaths and then it just kind of took a look around at everybody that was standing there and then made a beeline for the woods," Benjamin told the Brainerd Dispatch.