Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A witness who came across a one-sided animal fight in Thailand ended up rescuing a cat from the clutches of a python.

A video filmed in a Bangkok parking lot shows the man, wearing a reflective vest and hard hat, working to uncoil the python from around the cat's body.

The rescuer is soon joined by two other men who help hold the snake in place.

The man ends up taking a bite to the hand from the python as he finally rescues the cat.