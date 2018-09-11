Dogs take to the waves at the Helen Woodward Animal Center's 13th annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon in Del Mar, Calif. Photo courtesy of the Helen Woodward Animal Center

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- More than 70 dogs and their owners took to the waves in California for the Helen Woodward Animal Center's 13th annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon.

The event, sponsored by food maker Blue Buffalo, saw dozens of dogs competing in different weight classes to see which canine displaying the most wave-shredding skills -- as well as "surf spirit" -- at Dog Beach in Del Mar.

The dogs rode waves in 10-minute heats and were judged by a panel of surfers and enthusiasts, who then went on to choose the "Best-In-Surf."

The entire event was live-streamed on YouTube.

The Surf-a-Thon raised funds for the Helen Woodward Animal Center, a dog and cat adoption organization in San Diego.