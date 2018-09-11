A New York state man who stopped to get some treats for his dog ended up winning a $10 million prize. Photo courtesy of the New York Lottery

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A New York state man who took a trip to the store to buy some treats for his dog ended up winning a $10 million lottery jackpot.

Dale Ferrand, 73, of Fort Edward, told New York Lottery officials he stopped by a local store to grab some Slim Jims, a favorite treat of his dog, Boots.

"I went into the Cumberland Farms to buy some Slim Jims for my dog Boots and decided to buy a ticket," Farrand said. "I scratched it in the car and started shaking when I realized I won."

The $350,000 Cash Spectacular scratch-off ticket earned Ferrand a $10 million prize.

Farrand chose to receive his winnings as a lump sum, which comes to $6,718,000 after required withholdings.

"I'll use the money to pay off the mortgage and help out our children and grandchildren," Farrand said. "We'll also use some of it for home improvements."