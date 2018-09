Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A worker at a store in Australia captured video of an unusual customer browsing the aisles -- a seagull.

The video, filmed Tuesday at a skateboard store in Melbourne, Victoria, shows the seagull wandering aisles of shoes and clothing at the shop.

The seagull speeds up its steps as the employee approaches and eventually darts toward the door.

"I work in a skateboard store near a beach and a seagull decided to wander into the store first thing in the morning," the filmer wrote.