Oklahoma woman wakes to find coyote in bedroom

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma woman wakened by animal sounds in her home turned on a light to find a coyote chasing her cat in her bedroom.

The Bixby woman said she thought her cat and dog were fighting around 4 a.m. Sunday, but when she turned on the light she discovered her cat was being chased by the wild animal.

The woman said she tried chasing the coyote out of her house with a golf club, but the frightened animal timidly cowered in a corner.

Police used a catch pole to capture the coyote and take it to the woods, where it was released.

The woman said the coyote likely followed her cat inside the house through the back door.

The homeowner and her cat were not injured in the encounter.