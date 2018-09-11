Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Police in New Orleans snapped photos when they came across an unusual sight -- a group of zebras out munching grass.

The New Orleans Police Department, Seventh District, shared photos to Facebook showing the zebras enjoying a grassy snack next to a city street.

"Last night, Seventh District Officers Koeller and Washington were on routine patrol when they encountered three zebras grazing on Lake Forest Boulevard!" the Facebook post said.

Police later explained the zebras were actually being supervised by trainers and were preparing for a performance with the Universoul Circus, which was setting up nearby.