Michigan fisherman reels in gigantic 32-pound salmon

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A Michigan fisherman reeled in a "monster-sized" salmon that measured 41.5 inches long and weighed in at a staggering 32 pounds.

Brooks Wheeler said he caught the king salmon during the weekend near the Grand Haven Lighthouse Pier.

The catch was caught on video by a friend and posted to YouTube.

"Dude, that's a monster!" the filmer says in the video.

"When it came up, you could see that tail flopping on the top. It looked like a shark," Wheeler told WXMI-TV. "I couldn't believe the net didn't break, because it's duct taped together at the top there."

Wheeler said he plans to eat the salmon and mount its skin.

The fishermen said he found out his catch ties the second-largest salmon caught so far this year.