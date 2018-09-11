Sept. 11 (UPI) -- California-based chain 99 Cents Only Stores broke a Guinness World Record by using 12,000 products to create a giant number 99.

The company gathered up 12,000 products that it sells for 99 cents in its stores and arranged them into the giant number at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.

The products used to create the number 99 included cleaning products, produce, pet food and cosmetics.

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to confirm the 99, which covered a total 18,200 square feet, was a new world record for largest packaged product number.