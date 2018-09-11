Family circled by great white shark in Australia

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- An Australian family out boating in New South Wales captured video of their encounter with a great white shark that circled their boat.

The video, filmed on Lake Macquarie, shows the great white shark slowly circling the boat in an apparent attempt to determine if it is something edible.

Children can be heard asking their father to steer the boat away from the shark, but the father does not listen and the encounter continues for several moments.

The children's mother remarks the shark appears to have some sort of injury, but it was unclear if the animal was seriously wounded.