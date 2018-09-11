I-17 SB near Jomax: A semi rollover off the highway has spilled a load of kegs. HOV lane also blocked. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/BN5JTJ4mea

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A two-vehicle collision on a Phoenix highway caused dozens of beer kegs to rip through a semi trailer's roof and spill out onto an embankment.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the semi truck and an SUV were involved in a crash just after 9 a.m. Monday on Interstate 17 southbound, near the Jomax Road exit.

The semi truck overturned and spilled dozens of silver-colored kegs onto the embankment next to lans of traffic.

The DPS said one person was treated for minor injuries related to the incident.

It was unclear whether the kegs were empty or full at the time of the crash.