Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A pair of Texas A&M graduates said they were surprised when a sonogram image showed their expected child signaling support for rival University of Texas.

Samantha Perkins said she and her husband are both graduates and devoted fans of Texas A&M University, but during their recent sonogram appointment the tech asked if they were University of Texas Longhorn fans.

"My husband and I just looked at each other," Perkins told KTXS-TV.

The image showed the fetus flashing a UT "Hook 'em Horns" sign.

Perkins said she and her husband already have some Texas A&M apparel ready for the baby, who is due in January, and they are planning to attend an upcoming game.

"Starting the brainwashing early," Perkins joked.