Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Security camera footage from inside a Washington, D.C., condo building revealed who pulled the fire alarm that spurred an evacuation -- a rat.

A video recorded inside the condominium building shows a rat jumping from a handrail to the fire alarm, which is triggered by the rodent's weight.

The alarm prompted an evacuation of the building, which was not on fire.

Rat complaints to the District's 311 public assistance line have been steadily increasing in recent years, from 920 calls in 2014 to 3,153 calls during the first seven months of 2018.