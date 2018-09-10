A Safeway struck overturned on a Colorado highway and spilled its load of groceries into the roadway. Photo courtesy of the Colorado Springs Fire Department

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A semi truck that rolled over on a Colorado highway spilled its load of groceries onto the road, causing hours of backups.

Colorado Springs police and firefighters said the Safeway truck, which was en route to one of the company's stores, overturned on Interstate 25, near the Uintah Street exit.

Photos from the scene show the truck's load of groceries spilled out onto the road.

Crews were summoned to the scene and clean-up operations, which included flipping the semi back onto its wheels, lasted for several hours.