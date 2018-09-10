Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A Mississippi homecoming queen earned her school's admiration shortly after her crowning by kicking a winning field goal in overtime.

Kaylee Foster, a senior who was named Ocean Springs High School's homecoming queen during a ceremony at halftime of the game against the George County Rebels, swapped her crown for her football helmet and went back to work as the team's kicker.

Foster ended up scoring a game-winning extra point during overtime.

MarthaJune Kirby captured video of the game-winning kick and posted it to Facebook, where the footage went viral.

Foster said she didn't have much time to celebrate after the game, as she had the ACT the following morning.

"I turned my phone off before I got to the ACT and I was like I'm not going to think about anything, just think about the test and then once it's over, I can think about tonight and last night and how much fun I'm going to have," Foster told WLOX-TV.