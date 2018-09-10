Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Louisiana said early morning school traffic hit an unexpected snag when an escaped kangaroo hopped out into the road.

The Grayson Police Department said officers responded to Louisiana Highway 126 during the morning school traffic on a report of a kangaroo in the road.

Assistant Chief Freddy Mercer captured the marsupial and Chief Mitch Bratton was able to return the escaped animal to its owner.

The department shared photos to Facebook, where commenters suggested the animal might actually be a wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo.